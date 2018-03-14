Man Utd Target Signing Of Jose Luis Gaya as Talks Are in Advanced Stages With Player's Entourage

Manchester United are looking to sign Valencia star Jose Luis Gaya during the summer transfer window, with talks reportedly already in advanced stages with the player's entourage.

Gaya has been at the Spanish side since 2006, coming up first through the youth ranks before joining the senior side in 2012. He has made over 100 appearances for them since.

This season, he has made 25 league appearances for the club, scoring four times. The defender is part of a team that are currently fourth in La Liga, just a single point behind Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old has been recently linked with Italian side Juventus, however it seems that Manchester United may now be leading the Serie A side in the chase for the star. According to Rai Sport via the Metro, United are reportedly already in advanced talks with the player's entourage.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Manchester United have identified the Spaniard as a replacement for Matteo Darmian, who is expected to join Italian giants Juventus at the end of the season. Juventus' Alex Sandro is another option for the Premier League side, however they would need to pay a fee of £70m or above for the defender.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League table, however they are 16 points behind rivals Manchester City. They have also been knocked out of the Champions League, after losing to Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

That leaves the FA Cup as United's only real possibility of winning silverware this season. The chase for that trophy will continue in this Saturday's FA Cup quarter final clash against Brighton at Old Trafford.