Ex-Palace Manager Frank de Boer Responds to Jose Mourinho's 'Worst Premier League Manager' Jibe

Ex-Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has officially responded to the prickly comments he received from Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho's latest manager feud began when de Boer raised concerns about Marcus Rashford's development at Manchester United under the Red Devils boss. Mourinho's reply to the Dutchman involved calling de Boer 'the worst manager in the history of the Premier League.'

After some fake quotes from de Boer did the rounds of social media, the former Netherlands international has finally given an official reply to the United manager.

Instead of exchanging more jibes however, de Boer expressed his respect for Jose Mourinho, while also defending his own comments about Marcus Rashford.

"It has brought some attention, my performance at BT Sport," de Boer told Dutch outlet AD (via Football365). "I meant nothing personal about it, when I said something about how Mourinho plays and about the role that Marcus Rashford has under him at United.

"That way of playing, that is a different view than we are used to in the Netherlands. But the philosophy of Mourinho and Manchester United is different. And that is also their right.

"It was also about England and the World Cup. If United buys Alexis Sanchez in the winter break, and then he plays him eight times out of 10 in Rashford’s position, England can suffer at the World Cup. Rashford is the greatest English talent in his age group."

Just read Frank De Boer’s (genuine) explanation of his comments about Rashford/Mourinho. Very reasonable and respectful. Probably not as clickworthy as some may like. But still. — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) March 15, 2018

The 20-year-old Rashford scored a brace against Liverpool, in what was his first Premier League start since Boxing Day. Rashford kept his starting place for United's Champions League tie against Sevilla, but failed to be as influential in that match.

Despite having different footballing philosophies, as well as being on the receiving end of some harsh comments, de Boer revealed his admiration for Jose Mourinho.





He added: "I respect him as a manager. He's won plenty, is tactically very strong and knows how to disrupt his opponent's game. I can learn a lot from that."