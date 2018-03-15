Jupp Heynckes Unconcerned Over Thiago Alcantara Injury as Bayern Secure Quarter-Final Place

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes believes the injury midfielder Thiago Alcantara sustained against Besiktas on Wednesday isn't serious.

The Spaniard hit the deck after appearing to receive a blow to the foot, after he opened the scoring in the 3-1 win. He couldn't continue and limped out of the game before the half way point.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

It is a hugely frustrating occurrence for Thiago, whose season has been disrupted by various injury problems so far - the ex-Barcelona man has been restricted to just nine Bundesliga starts.

Speaking after the game though, Heynckes offered some reassuring news for the Bavarian club's supporters. He said, as quoted by AS: "Thiago has signalled that he felt pain under the sole of his foot. We have to wait for the investigations tomorrow, but I do not think it's that serious."

The player himself also feels the injury won't rule him out for too long, describing it on Twitter as a '#LittleSetback'.

Bayern, who can wrap up the Bundesliga title this weekend, easily advanced past their Turkish opponents in Europe in midweek with the aggregate scoreline reading 8-1 and Heynckes, who set a record for most managerial consecutive wins in the competition (11) added: "If you see both games, we have progressed confidently.



Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"Besiktas has not lost at home so you can see that this is a very strong team. It is not easy to win here.

"At the score of 7-0, there was the certainty that we reached the quarter-finals. That it drops a bit here and there is quite normal. The only downer was that we got too many yellow cards."