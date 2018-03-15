Lokomotiv Moscow 1-5 Atletico Madrid: Torres' Brace Sees Visitors Cruise Through to Quarters

Atletico Madrid cruised through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they trashed Lokomotiv Moscow 1-5 at the RZD Arena.

Atletico took an early lead in the 16th minute when Angel Correa swept a low shot past Anton Kochenkov. Lokomotiv clawed back an equaliser 10 minutes later, thanks to a thunderous 30-yard effort from Maciej Rybus.

Diego Simeone's side regained the lead just after half-time, however, through Saul Niguez's side-footed finish from 12 yards out. Fernando Torres scored two more before Antoine Griezmann rounded off the scoring in the 85th minute.

The visitors carved out the first opportunity of the game in the fifth minute. Koke played a quick one-two with Saul before he teed up an unmarked Torres on the edge of the box, the former Chelsea forward drove a powerful shot at goal but it was straight at Kochenkov and the keeper punched the ball clear.





Atletico opened the scoring with their next chance 10 minutes later. Koke was again involved, this time exchanging a one-two with Correa, who then skipped past the sliding challenge of Corluka and hit a low shot from the right edge of the box which flew across Kochenkov and into the left-hand corner of the net.

The hosts went in search of an immediate equaliser but were denied twice in quick succession by Werner, the German keeper saving long distance shots from Farfan and then Denisov.





Lokomotiv did find their equaliser at the third time of trying just moments later. Following a short corner on the right, the ball was played into Rybus 30 yards out, the Polish international took a touch before thundering a strike past the unsighted Werner.





Los Colchoneros nearly regained the lead in the 10 minutes before the break, but Juanfran's shot from 25 yards out on the right was tipped onto the crossbar by Kochenkov.

Atletico did regain their lead with the first chance of the second-half. Koke let Luis' cross from the left run through his legs to team-mate Saul, who side-footed a low shot into the right corner of the net from 12 yards out.





Lokomotiv should have found their second equaliser of the game in the 59th minute, but Eder took too long to get a shot away from inside the Atletico box and was dispossessed by Luis.





The visitors scored their third of the game five minutes later when Griezmann was brought down in the box by Kochenkov. Torres stepped up and sent the resulting penalty kick straight down the middle and into open net - with Kochenkov diving to his right.

Lokomotiv continued to press for a goal but were caught on the counter in the 70th minute. Correa escaped a number of challenges midway in the Lokomotiv half before he played an excellent through ball to Torres, who coolly slotted past the luckless Kochenkov.





The La Liga side weren't finished there, however, and Griezmann compounded the hosts' misery in the 85th minute when his excellent chipped shot from outside the area looped and curled over Kochenkov and into the back of the net.

