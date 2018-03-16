A Fuming Jurgen Klopp Stops Himself From Dropping an F-Bomb Over Scheduling During Press Conference

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was not at all happy to find out that his side's upcoming fixture against Everton was moved forward a day, annoying closer to the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final tie against Manchester City.

The Reds were due to play the Merseyside derby out on April 8, but they will now have to play on the 7th at 12.30, a mere 63 hours after their clash with the Premier League leaders.

🏆 Champions League Quarter-Final:



🔴 Liverpool vs Man City 🔵



😎 Pep Guardiola faces Jurgen Klopp again. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/by1fmRFxMS — SPORF (@Sporf) March 16, 2018

"There will be a point when I am looking forward to that game but at the moment I am already angry because I heard a second ago the Premier League will put our game against Everton at 12.30 on the Saturday," Klopp said, via ESPN.

"I know countries where they cancel whole match days, so teams can be in the best shape. We play Wednesday night against Manchester City and then play Everton at 12.30 three days later.

"That means the players get up on Thursday and have lunch or breakfast and then we train and next day we are second-day recovery and then you start at 12.30 [on Saturday].

"We will give it everything.” 👊



Jürgen Klopp has given his reaction to our #UCLdraw against @ManCity 👉 https://t.co/mjemJQWcS8 pic.twitter.com/uSGiaQA5hs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2018

"Can you imagine how big the difference is in these five hours? It means the world in preparation and recovery.

"We take it like it is but if I cannot be angry about something like that anymore and have to be politically correct and say nothing then I am dead because that doesn't work. Obviously whoever made the schedule didn't think we'd go to the quarter finals because [the derby] was a Sunday game. Oops, it is only Liverpool."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The manager grew even more annoyed when a journalist asked if he would like the match against the Toffees pushed back and had to stop himself from blurting out the f-word.

"No, I'd like it at nine o'clock in the morning. What the f...?" he responded, with unmistakable sarcasm. At three o'clock normal game. Put it on at a normal time and not at breakfast.

“It's a dream draw... for Man Utd fans!”



Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the Champions League quarter-final draw after Liverpool were paired with Man City. 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/l1wiiLgKcq — Goal UK (@GoalUK) March 16, 2018

"It is a very intense game against Manchester City and it is only the first one because the next one to follow will not be a lot less intense.

"We have to do it and we have to deliver. I am not happy about that."