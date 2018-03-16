Manchester United and Leicester Join Host of Top Clubs in Chase for Dutch Wonderkid

Manchester United and Leicester City are keeping tabs on ADO Den Haag's wonderkid Sam van Huffel.

Aston Villa and Hibernian are also interested in the youngster, but United and Leicester have gone a step further and have sent scouts to watch van Huffel, as reported by the Sun.

Van Huffel joined Den Haag in 2016, starting in the Under-19s squad. He has since made his way up into the first reserves and has had involvement in the first team.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Although he has not yet made his professional debut, his performances in Den Haag's reserves have encouraged teams to start watching his progress.

The 19-year-old is a central midfielder, yet has scored three goals in eleven appearances, so he has a taste for goal.

With the loss of Michael Carrick at the end of the season, and various others being linked with moves away, United could do with signing a central midfielder, and van Huffel may be the right signing with his potential. However, he cannot be expected to fit into the first team straight away, so he can only be considered as one for the future.

Reported Manchester United and Leicester City target Sam van Huffel scored the winning goal for ADO Den Haag reserves tonight as they beat RKC 3-2. pic.twitter.com/CKomIAPQKc — Football-Oranje.com (@FootballOranje_) March 13, 2018

Leicester, Aston Villa and Hibernian could offer van Huffel a more prominent role in the squad, which would allow him to develop quicker with more game time, so these teams may be the preferred destination for the player.

England would surely be more enticing for van Huffel, with the leagues being more competitive than the Glasgow-dominated Scottish Premiership. Aston Villa are likely to go up to the Premier League if their form continues, and United and Leicester are already there so it is likely van Huffel will end up in England.