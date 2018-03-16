Mino Raiola Embroiled in Dutch Tax Fraud Investigation Over Player Transfer Fees

Super agent Mino Raiola is the latest individual to be accused of tax fraud in football, according to reports in Italy.

Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano has caught wind of allegations made against the representative of some of the world's biggest stars, with Dutch authorities believed to be looking over his financial affairs with a fine tooth comb.

Raiola and his clientele base are said to have used companies such as Maguire Tax and Legal in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, who work with people to get their legal, financial and fiscal accounts in order.

Mino Raiola is being investigated on his activities and the transfers which he had a role in, according to tomorrow’s Il Fatto Quotidiano



Authorities in Amsterdam want to ensure that the transfer of key players between the years 2014 and 2017 were conducted in the right fashion, and that there was no illegal activity taking place that would allow Raiola and his clients to benefit from.

Launching a defence of himself already, Raiola insisted that he had nothing to hide on that front and stated that it was up to his clients if they used Maguire's services or not.

He said: “It is not my business. If my players use it, I am not the one who obliges them to.”

Raiola's clients range from Manchester United trio Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Milan wonderkid goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 50-year-old Italian is the latest big name to become embroiled in concerns of tax evasion in football.

Fellow super agent Jorge Mendes has had to defend himself in the Spanish courts over accusations that he conned the tax office out of money, alongside his own clients such as Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and United boss Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool and Real legend Xabi Alonso is also said to facing up to eight years in prison over his own fiddling of his taxes, while the likes of Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi and United forward Alexis Sanchez have also been given suspended jail terms after being found guilty of tax fraud in the past.

