Chelsea have reportedly told midfielder young Isaac Christie-Davies that he can leave the club this summer, as they have no plans to renew his contract.

The 20-year-old previously spent time on trial with Liverpool, playing two for Neil Critchley’s Under-23 side, and the Reds are now said to be interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

That is according to ESPN, who report that the contract development at Chelsea will come as a huge blow to the youngster, as a new deal 'had been on the cards' for a while.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have previous in snatching up youth players from Chelsea, after signing Dominic Solanke last summer, and are understood to be hopeful of landing Christie-Davies in the summer given the fact that he has trained with them in the past.

They will have to fend off interest from other clubs, though, with goalscoring midfielder - who has won two FA Youth Cups - thought to be quite highly-rated.

Christie-Davies joined the club's youth academy from Brighton and moved up the ranks, all the way to their Under-23 set-up. In addition to lifting the FA Youth Cup in 2015 and 2016, he has also won the UEFA Youth League in 2016 and represented England at Under-17 level.