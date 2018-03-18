Liverpool Owner's Wife Takes to Twitter to Heap Praise on Star Forward After 5-0 Watford Thrashing

Linda Pizzuti Henry - the wife of Liverpool owner John Henry - took to Twitter after the Reds' 5-0 Premier League thrashing of Watford, expressing her delight at the four goals scored by Egyptian sensation Mohamed Salah.

The former Chelsea man sent Liverpool fans - and indeed millions of Fantasy Football managers - into delirium with his stunning performances against the Hornets, tearing their defence apart with his dazzling dribbling skills.

Mrs Pizzuti Henry was clearly impressed with Salah, and posted on her official Twitter account to rejoice in Salah's goalscoring bonanza.

Brace for two, hat trick for three.... what is the word for four?? #lfc #MoSalah — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) March 17, 2018

A double brace, a super hat trick, a haul... @22mosalah scored 4 today in our 5-0 St Patrick’s Day clean sheet win. #lfc #YNWA 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ntVToFnBWe — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) March 17, 2018

Given the wildly inflated transfer market, Salah's €50m switch from Roma to Liverpool seems somewhat of a coup - as the 25-year-old has broken the club record for the most goals in a first season already. The tenacious forward has netted 28 goals in 30 league appearances during his first campaign with the Reds, and has also provided nine assists.

With the 2017/18 Premier League Golden Boot award almost certainly now in the bag, Salah will be beginning to start thinking about his summer endeavours - where he will represent Egypt at the World Cup. The Pharaohs have Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and the hosts Russia in their group, and will confident of progressing to the second round if Salah is firing on all cylinders.

Meanwhile, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp has claimed that his midfielder Adam Lallana is still one of England's best players despite his injury problems this season.

The former-Southampton man has missed much of the campaign with a ruptured tendon, but his manager has stated his belief that his qualities still make him one of the countries most prodigious talents.