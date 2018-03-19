Transfer Tug of War: Arsenal Reportedly Join Manchester United in Race to Sign Benfica Starlet

Arsenal are reportedly desperate to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United to the signing of Benfica starlet Andrija Zivkovic, according to reports from Portugal (via the Mirror).

Both the Gunners and United have sent scouts to watch Zivkovic in action recently and the Premier League duo are now preparing to battle it out for the Serbian's signature in the summer.

Arsene Wenger was reportedly keen to sign the 21-year-old before he joined Benfica from Partizan Belgrade in 2016. Having previously missed out on his signature, the French tactician is determined now more than ever to land his target at the end of the season.

Zivkovic made his competitive debut for the Serbian club as a 16-year-old in 2013. The following season he became Partizan's youngest ever captain at the age of just 17. After making a total of 63 appearances for his hometown club, Zivkovic was snapped up by Primeira Liga giants Benfica in 2016.

Since his arrival in Lisbon, the youngster has made 29 appearances for the Águias. This season, Zivkovic has performed impressively well and has scored three goals and provided three assists in the 10 league appearances he's made.





Despite having three-and-a-half years to run on his deal at Estadio da Luz, Zivkovic has a release clause fee in his contract of around £52.5m - cash that both Arsenal and United could be willing to spend in order to land the Serbian international.

The 21-year-old could be viewed as a potential replacement for Jack Wilshere, who is yet to sign a contract extension offered by Arsenal and, as such, could be set to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free in the summer.