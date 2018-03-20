Former Coach Claims Leicester City Are 'Tracking' Star Basel Forward Amid Transfer Links

Ian Burchall, the former coach of Mohamed Elyounoussi, has confirmed that Leicester City are 'tracking' the Basel star.

The 23-year-old Norwegian international has scored seven goals and provided 13 assists in his 34 appearances for the Swiss side this season. The winger, who can also be deployed behind the striker, has earned a number of rave reviews - including from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola - for some fine individual performances.

Elyounoussi's agent Ferhat Cific recently confirmed that there is widespread interest in his client - but refused to name specific clubs.

"I don't want to speak specifically about certain clubs, but there are lots of teams interested in Mohamed," Cifici told ESPN FC.

"He was man-of-the-match against Manchester City and I know some clubs went to watch him in that game. His performances for Basel have made a lot of teams sit up and take notice of him and what he can do at the highest level.

Mohamed Elyounoussi 🇳🇴 (23, Basel) - Skillful in possession and capable of playing on both wings, Moi has built upon his success of last season incredibly. Scoring 5 goals and assisting another 11 in 22 matches. The Moroccan-born Norwegian has been integral for Basel this year. pic.twitter.com/R1QkgNtd5t — Ethan (@TedescoTime) March 14, 2018

However, one of those clubs has since been revealed as Leicester City by Burchall, who coached Elyounoussi at his former club Sarpsborg in Norway.

“When I was finishing my Uefa Pro Licence, I did a little study trip and spent five days in Leicester,” said Burchall in an interview with the Nordic Football Podcast.





“He was on their radar a while back. Publicly, as well. I think it was public knowledge that they were tracking him a little bit. They asked me about him and I said I really believed that he could play at that level.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I was not surprised when he scored against Man City. I sent him a message because I was really proud of him. I had him when he was 18, 19 breaking into the first-team. What a talent.

“Forget his skills, his mentality – he is a tough kid mentally. He is ready to work and train and do extra. He is probably the best I have worked with at first-team level.”

Leicester look certain to lose one of their own star players in the summer with Riyad Mahrez reportedly desperate to seal a lucrative move away from the King Power. Elyounoussi could well be viewed as a suitable replacement for the Algerian international, should he leave at the end of the season.