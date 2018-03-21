Barcelona Could Extend Squad Player Thomas Vermaelen's Contract by Another Year

Barcelona are planning to extend the contract of Thomas Vermaelen by another year, Sport have reported.

The former Arsenal defender has impressed when called upon this season, putting his injury concerns behind him to act as an able deputy to Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti.

Vermaelen is reportedly in talks with the club and there are hopes that an agreement will be reached imminently to extend his stay to 2020.

If negotiations are not completed, Barcelona may look to place the 32-year-old on the transfer market in the summer.





Vermaelen expressed his concern at his lack of appearances in October and threatened to seek an exit if no opportunities were forthcoming.

However, coach Ernesto Valverde has used him more frequently since. He is now believed to be willing to extend his stay at Camp Nou, although he will remain a backup option.

Barcelona are aware that Vermaelen could leave on a free next summer if no deal is agreed. He has reportedly attracted interest from the Premier League and Serie A, but both the player and the club are hopeful that a successful conclusion will be reached.

“In my first year I was injured the whole year apart from one game at the end against Deportivo when we were already champions," Vermaelen said in a February interview with the Guardian.

"Then I played about 20 [18 in all competitions across club and country] games in the second, some of those coming on, not starting. And then I had a run of games and I felt like I had finally started."