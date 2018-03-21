PHOTOS: Usain Bolt Links Up With Argentina Legend Diego Maradona as Journey Into Football Continues

Puma ambassadors Usain Bolt and Diego Maradona met up ahead of the 'Match of Friendship’ charity match, as Bolt prepares to come up against the Argentine under the guidance of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Bolt has long been linked with a move into football - having asserted himself as the world's fastest man on many occasions. Having previously been linked with the likes of Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund, should Bolt finally get his chance, his career would certainly be short lived at 31-years-old.



Image by Ben Davies

However, he recently came one step closer to achieving his dream when he linked up with footballing legend Maradona. The two spent time together to have a quick chat and pose for photos, discussing their love for the beautiful game.

Unfortunately for Bolt, this is likely to be as far as he gets in the world of football. Team Mourinho face off against Team Maradona on Wednesday evening, and legends such as Hernan Crespo, Roberto Carlos and Marcel Desailly all feature in the match - which is seen as the kick off for the World Cup countdown.

Bolt, playing under Mourinho, will be hoping to upset his new mate Maradona.