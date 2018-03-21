VIDEO: Usain Bolt Posts New Training Video As He Gears Up for SoccerAid Bash & Dortmund Trial

Former athletics superstar Usain Bolt has been focusing on a new discipline since hanging up the running spikes last year.

The Jamaican, 31, is due for a trial run with German outfit Borussia Dortmund, but until then, he does have a bit of work to put in now that he's set to captain a world XI against pop star Robbie Williams’ side at Old Trafford for Soccer Aid on June 10.





On Tuesday, the eight-time Olympic gold medal winner posted a video on Twitter, showing how he's been training for the showdown.

“It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June," he said in quotes via The Sun. "And play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable.

"I enjoy the thrill of competition in front of a crowd, so Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won’t be going easy on them!

"I’ve got a pretty special celebration planned for when I score, by the way."

Gallo Images/GettyImages

Regarding his Dortmund trial, Bolt said: "It's something that I want to do. If they tell me I'm good enough and need a bit of training, then I'll do it."

Former Barcelona star Xavi, however, has voiced his reservations as it relates to the former athletics star making the transition to football, insisting that the Jamaican will never be able to make a difference on the football pitch.

“I love Usain Bolt, he's a great athlete. Physically, nobody comes close. Who runs faster than him? No one. But with all due respect to him, he will never make any difference on a football pitch," the ex-Spain international explained.

"Because we cannot supplant mental speed and game intelligence with physical abilities. It's impossible.”