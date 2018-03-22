Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has reportedly been rebuffed by Serie A side Roma, after making an inquiry over the availability of their wonderkid winger Cengiz Ünder.

As reported by the Mirror, Wenger has been highly impressed by the burgeoning talents of the Turkish youngster, and is eager to bring him to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season. However, Roma are thought to have no intentions of selling the 20-year-old, and have made it clear to the veteran manager that the player is not for sale.

Ünder burst onto the scene at Roma midway through the current campaign, after scoring five goals in four matches in February. The pacy winger's purple patch saw him net crucial goals against the likes of Verona and Udinese, as well as brace against Benevento and a vital away goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League second round.

The former Başakşehir man already has seven international caps to his name, and has scored on three occasions. Wenger is renowned for his ability at identifying and signing young talents, and Ünder could well be tempted with a big move to the Premier League. However, given the player's enormous potential, Roma are likely to play hardball over their valuation of the player.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could be set to lose their midfield ace Jack Wilshere on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The England international is yet to sign a contract extension with the club, and could well be tempted with a move to the likes of Liverpool or Everton after it was reported that he would have to take a £20k per week pay cut to remain on the Arsenal books.