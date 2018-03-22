Diego Cavalieri Happy to Be Back in England Despite Understudy Role at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri has said that he is happy to be back in England, but is realistic about his chances of playing for the Eagles before the end of the season.

The Brazilian was released by Fluminense last year, having made over 200 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro club in seven years there.

He joined Palace on March 2nd and has been on the bench for their last three league games as back-up to Wayne Hennessey, with Julian Speroni still sidelined due to a knee injury. He admits that adapting to the climate has been a challenge.

👋 #BemvindoDiego



Cavalieri joins the Eagles until the end of the season! 🦅



More 👉 https://t.co/sdCHxWg0vk pic.twitter.com/qPZYDjgi0K — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 2, 2018

“The beginning was a bit difficult," Cavalieri told ESPN. "Because I left Rio, it was really hot. I arrived here in the winter, they hadn’t had a winter like this for a long time, so they said.

“But I’m happy for the chance, being able to return to England, to the Premier League. A very competitive football, I really like the mentality, the way things work here.

"I had the opportunity to be at Liverpool a while ago. So when the opportunity arose, I didn’t think twice. Because like I said, it’s a place I like a lot, besides a very competitive football.”

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Spurs Ready to Tempt Crystal Palace With £40m Bid for Electric Winger Wilfried Zaha)

Cavalieri spent three seasons at Liverpool, including half a year under current Palace manager Roy Hodgson. He made only 10 appearances for the Reds during his spell at the club, none of them in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old remains optimistic about his chances of being kept on at Selhurst Park at the end of the current campaign.

"The important thing is to be prepared," he said. "And also to show my potential, my professionalism too. Even if I don’t have the chance to play, you can get to the end of this contract and renew, who knows."