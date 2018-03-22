VIDEO: Argentina Superstar Lionel Messi Scores Outrageous Training Goal Ahead of Italy Friendly

Video footage has shown Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi scoring an outrageous goal during a training ground exercise, ahead of his side's upcoming friendly against Italy on Friday.

The impressive clip (via El REY del Neumatico) sees the talismanic forward pick up the ball in the centre circle, before dribbling his way up the field - beating five players in the process - and slotting home a pinpoint, trademark finish passed the sprawling goalkeeper.

Supporters are set to flock to the Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Friday, as English football fans look to get a glimpse of the generation-defining player.

Italy will prove strong opposition for Jorge Sampaoli's men, but Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini's absence through injury will be a big loss for Gli Azurri





Argentina will be looking to gather some momentum ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia, where they face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in what looks to be a highly competitive group. La Albiceleste qualified for the competition in less than convincing style; finishing third in their group and making the cut by just two points.