Preparations for the 2018 World Cup get underway as Russia hosts Brazil at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for a friendly.

Brazil is without Neymar after the Paris Saint-Germain forward fractured his metatarsal and is looking to be ready for this summer's tournament. Brazil has won the World Cup five times. At the 2014 World Cup, Germany defeated Brazil 7–1 in the semifinal match. Germany won the World Cup.

For the World Cup, Russia is in Group A with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

The World Cup Final will be held at Luzhniki Stadium.

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

You can watch the match live via FuboTV.