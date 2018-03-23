Zlatan Ibrahimovic is officially a member of the LA Galaxy. The team announced the veteran striker's arrival with a video that Zlatan will surely declare Oscar-worthy.

The video features the former Manchester United man walking with a lion—an allusion to Zlatan's previous assertion that "lions don't compare themselves to humans," referring to himself.

In pure Zlatan fashion, the video declines to welcome Ibrahimovic to Los Angeles, as is customary in these sorts of announcements. Instead, Ibrahimovic declares, "Los Angeles, welcome to Zlatan."

"Different place, but same Zlatan," Ibrahimovic said in a separate video.

Let's not delay the inevitable: Give Zlatan his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.