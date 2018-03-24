Kid in a Candy Shop: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Why He Left Man Utd to Join LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed his reason to seek a termination of his Manchester United contract on Thursday and join MLS side LA Galaxy was due to his deep rooted desire to be fully immersed in football once again.

The Swedish star had signed a one-year extension at Old Trafford last summer following a cruciate ligament injury to his knee, and having made just seven appearances for United this season on his return from the potentially career threatening injury the 36-year-old was eager to seek pastures new.

“I decided to sign with Galaxy because I think it’s the right place for me. I have a lot to give, I can help them a lot, and they are the best team in the US," Ibrahimovic told the LA Galaxy website.

“There were no doubts. I have a lot of expectations, I put pressure on myself, I demand a lot in my game. I’m just looking forward to playing, I need to play.

“I’m like a little child who you give candy to for the first time and he’s looking for the candy all the time.

“That is what I need. I need to play and I want to play. I’m hungry to play because it’s gone too long now, I haven’t felt involved in the game and I need to feel involved. Because this is what I’ve been doing all my life,” he added.

Ibrahimovic netted 29 goals in 53 games for the Red Devils during his two seasons at the club following his move from Paris Saint-Germain, where he helped seal two major trophies in his debut year at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old's move to the United States takes his career to a seventh league across seven countries having played in his native Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France and England.