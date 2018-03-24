PHOTO: Italy Pay Touching Tribute to Former Defender Davide Astori Ahead Of Argentina Clash

By 90Min
March 24, 2018

Italy payed a touching tribute to the late Davide Astori ahead of their international friendly against Argentina on Friday.

It was Italy's first game since Astori passed away suddenly earlier in March, and the team paid their tributes by emerging from the tunnel ahead of kick off wearing his number 13 jersey with the message 'Davide, always with us' embroided underneath the Italian crest in a sign of respect.

Astori played 14 times for his country and was part of what was seen by many as the strongest defence in international football alongside the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli.


Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon had previously announced his retirement from international football following Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing out to Sweden in the playoffs. However, he decided to overturn his decision following the passing of Astori.

Italy eventually slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Argentina at the Etihad Stadium thanks to goals from Ever Banga and Manuel Lanzini.


It was a match dominated by the Argentines - despite the fact five-time ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was at on the bench for the entire game - leaving Italy with plenty to ponder.

The Azzurri will now face England in another friendly on Tuesday evening at Wembley stadium, and will wear the same jerseys paying tribute to the late Astori. It has also been reveal further tributes will be payed by both sides prior to kick off.

