Mexico's friendly against Iceland at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California was slated to be one of the better international games of the week with the FIFA World Rankings putting Mexico and Iceland at No. 17 and 18, respectively.

But it was El Tri who left the biggest mark, dominating the game for long periods of time and earning a 3-0 win to prove its credentials going into their next match against Croatia on March 27.

Iceland started the game the better team, testing Mexican goalkeeper José Jesús de Corona with multiple attempts that almost broke the game open. Luckily for El Tri, Corona was up for the task.

How in the world doesn't this go in?! #MEXvISL pic.twitter.com/tK7RjzTtgV — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 24, 2018

Well we have an *extremely* early contender for Man of the Match pic.twitter.com/NTPq323ica — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 24, 2018

After they survived Iceland's early pressure, the Mexicans went on the offensive and scored their first goal via a beautiful free-kick from Marco Fabían.

An incredible free-kick from Marco Fabián puts Mexico up 1-0 on Iceland! #MEXvISL pic.twitter.com/91C5Q53cdo — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 24, 2018

Miguel Layún would double the lead later on before adding a last-minute golazo—that was likely meant as a cross—to give Mexico the big win.

Easy does it! Mexico's Miguel Layun slots home to double El Tri's lead #MEXvISL pic.twitter.com/npKU7qv19C — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 24, 2018

One more for the road! Mexico tacks on another one as it earns a 3-0 win over Iceland #MEXvISL pic.twitter.com/W6c0Km2urq — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 24, 2018

El Tri is back in action Tuesday against Croatia.