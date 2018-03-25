Gary Neville Takes Dig at Jamie Carragher on Social Media Before Liverpool Legends Game

Gary Neville couldn't resist making a joke at Jamie Carragher's expense ahead of Saturday's Liverpool legends game at Anfield.

The suspended Sky Sports pundit made his first public appearance since the spitting incident which led to widespread condemnation.

But he played all 90 minutes as Liverpool battled to an entertaining 5-5 draw against Bayern Munich legends.

Before the game, upon the announcement of the squads, Neville made sure to fit in a jibe at his fellow pundit.

"You allowed to play?" he wrote, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Carragher was allowed to play, and it likely proved a welcome distraction. He might have been frustrated, however, by the defensive laxness of his teammates.

Liverpool went 3-0 up courtesy of goals from Dirk Kuyt, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler. But Bayern, led by the striking prowess of Luca Toni and boasting World Cup winners Lothar Mattthaus, Paulo Sergio and Bixente Lizarazu, turned the game on its head to lead 4-3.

It ended 5-5, with both sides' attacks very much on top.





As for Carragher, it remains to be seen when his next public appearance will be. He repeatedly apologised after the spitting incident but was suspended by Sky Sports until the end of the season.

"You can’t obviously condone that behaviour in any way, shape or form, no matter where you are, who you’re representing," he said.

"Obviously at Sky Sports now, my family and the most important people in this really who were probably most effected is the family involved and especially the 14-year-old daughter.

"It was a moment of madness, it's difficult for me to explain. Watching those clips back it feels almost like an out-of-body thing, it's just that moment of madness for four or five seconds."








