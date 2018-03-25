​Robert Lewandowski & Real Madrid Reach Agreement With Striker Reportedly Set for 2-Year Deal

Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid have reached an agreement in principle for the Bayern Munich striker to join the La Liga outfit ahead of next season, according to reports.

The 29-year-old hired new agent Pini Zahavi in February in an attempt to manufacture a move away from the Allianz Arena, bringing an end to the 10-year relationship with former manager Cesary Kucharski in the process.

And now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Zahavi's series of meetings with Florentino Perez's right-hand man, José Ángel Sánchez, have found the breakthrough the Poland international desired, with the player's terms for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium agreed.

The Real Madrid hierarchy have opted to tie down Lewandowski following their struggles in securing Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazil international who left fellow Spanish giants Barcelona for a record-breaking €222m (£200m) last summer.





However, it is believed that the French champions are not prepared to offload their star talent this summer at any price, with the political importance the 25-year-old possesses in the eyes of the club's Qatari owners more prominent than money.

Lewandowski is keen to leave Germany following the conclusion of this campaign to secure his final lucrative contract, with PSG, Arsenal and Chelsea all said to be interested.





But the Pole made it clear the Bernabeu was his desired destination, and has reportedly put his name to an initial two-year agreement with the option of another year should both Bayern and he see fit.