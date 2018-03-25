Zlatan Ibrahimovic Takes Massive Pay Cut to Join LA Galaxy From Manchester United

At the age of 36, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is finally venturing outside of Europe as he completed a move from Manchester United to LA Galaxy this week.

The Swede's career has taken him to some of the world's most famous clubs, including Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona and both Milan teams.

Now in the twilight years of his career, Ibrahimovic has decided to take his talent to MLS - but as Sports Illustrated figures reveal, he cannot be accused of seeking an easy pay day.

As Marca reports, Ibrahimovic's wage has been cut from €21.8m a year at United to just €1.2m a year at the Galaxy - a huge pay cut of 95 percent.

This is because of regulations in MLS which restrict teams from exceeding a $3.8m wage limit. MLS clubs are sometimes allowed to pay more under the Designated Players Rule, but this will not be applied to Ibrahimovic.

After completing the move to Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic explained why he had decided to finish his career in America.

"After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the US and play my game there," the Swede said.

"I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win, and I chose the Galaxy to do that."

Ibrahimovic left Old Trafford last summer before reversing the decision and signing a new one-year contract in August. However, he played only seven more times for United, and scored only once, before his contract was terminated last week.

Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time top scorer and there have been rumours that he could be brought out of retirement for their World Cup campaign this summer.