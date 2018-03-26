Arthur Masuaku Returns Back to West Ham After Requesting to Leave DR Congo Camp

By 90Min
March 26, 2018

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku won't be making his debut for the DR Congo national side this international break, despite having chosen to represent the African nation instead of fighting his way into the France set-up.

The 24-year-old represented France at both Under-18 and Under-19 level, but switched allegiances last June and received his first call-up to the DR Congo this year.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Things haven't worked out as swimmingly as perhaps first thought, though, with the defender now set for an early return to West Ham.


DR Congo's FA (Fecofa) have confirmed that Makuasu and three other players asked to return to their respective clubs after seeing how badly organised things were in the camp.

"It is indeed true that players received their tickets back to their clubs at the dawn of Monday, March 26, 2018 with the Coordination of National Teams of the Democratic Republic of Congo," a statement on the FA's official website read.

(You may also be interested in David Sullivan Ordered to Pay £700,000 After Using West Ham to Illegally Avoid Tax)

"They are Paul-José Mpoku, Gael Kakuta, Arthur Masuaku and Jordan Ikoko. They all deplored certain organizational aspects of the course which, unfortunately, are neither within the competence of the Federation, much less the technical staff of the Congolese national team. Indeed, it must have frustrated the players ... Some have cracked, sulked and asked to leave."

Masuaku's future with Congo is now at risk, with Fecofa explaining that the four individuals will all be held accountable for their actions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now