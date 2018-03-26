Arthur Masuaku Returns Back to West Ham After Requesting to Leave DR Congo Camp

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku won't be making his debut for the DR Congo national side this international break, despite having chosen to represent the African nation instead of fighting his way into the France set-up.

The 24-year-old represented France at both Under-18 and Under-19 level, but switched allegiances last June and received his first call-up to the DR Congo this year.

Things haven't worked out as swimmingly as perhaps first thought, though, with the defender now set for an early return to West Ham.





DR Congo's FA (Fecofa) have confirmed that Makuasu and three other players asked to return to their respective clubs after seeing how badly organised things were in the camp.

"It is indeed true that players received their tickets back to their clubs at the dawn of Monday, March 26, 2018 with the Coordination of National Teams of the Democratic Republic of Congo," a statement on the FA's official website read.

The DR Congo national team have released a statement saying West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku is 1 of 4 players who walked out of training and have returned back to their clubs earlier than scheduled. — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) March 26, 2018

"They are Paul-José Mpoku, Gael Kakuta, Arthur Masuaku and Jordan Ikoko. They all deplored certain organizational aspects of the course which, unfortunately, are neither within the competence of the Federation, much less the technical staff of the Congolese national team. Indeed, it must have frustrated the players ... Some have cracked, sulked and asked to leave."

Masuaku's future with Congo is now at risk, with Fecofa explaining that the four individuals will all be held accountable for their actions.