Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Had a Rough Day

His Portugal squad lost 3–0 to the Netherlands. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 26, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo had a rough day Monday. 

His Portugal squad lost 3–0 to the Netherlands

Fans let loose when he dove to score and went flying, and then he tried to get a penalty 

And he was approached by multiple fans who ran onto the pitch. Some were trying to touch and take photos, with one even trying to kiss Ronaldo.

It isn't easy being Ronaldo. 

