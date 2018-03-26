Cristiano Ronaldo had a rough day Monday.

His Portugal squad lost 3–0 to the Netherlands.

Fans let loose when he dove to score and went flying, and then he tried to get a penalty

And he was approached by multiple fans who ran onto the pitch. Some were trying to touch and take photos, with one even trying to kiss Ronaldo.

After Cancelo was sent off, there were multiple pitch invaders (including a midget?!?) who ran to try to get pictures with Ronaldo. Bizarre, but not surprising when #CR7 is around. They were eventually apprehended. #Portugal #TudoPorPortugal #PORxNED pic.twitter.com/OLyK7xR8qH — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) March 26, 2018

All the fans want a piece of Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/uGZQRBY1EE — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 26, 2018

It isn't easy being Ronaldo.