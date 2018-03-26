Spanish Report Claims Atletico Madrid Eyeing Jordan Pickford As Emergency Jan Oblak Replacement

Atletico Madrid are eyeing a summer swoop for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to reports in Spain.

Atleti shot-stopper Jan Oblak has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano, with Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool all said to be showing interest in the two-time Zamora trophy winner.

And, according to rumours site Don Balon, Diego Simeone sees the England international as a key candidate to come in, should he need to replace the Slovenian, this summer.

England have kept five consecutive clean sheets for the first time since October 2014.



Jordan Pickford has not conceded a goal yet. 🔐 pic.twitter.com/llk0DyocxM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 23, 2018

Pickford became the most expensive British goalkeeper in history ahead of this campaign, as the north east shot-stopper left relegated Sunderland for Everton in a deal worth around £30m.

But despite the Washington-born goalkeeper not yet seeing out a full year on Merseyside, Atletico Madrid are preparing a summer assault and could be financially backed by the sale of Oblak.

Most clean sheets in LaLiga in the last three seasons:



Jan Oblak - 57 (every 1.7 apps)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 33 (every 2.2 apps)

Sergio Rico - 31 (every 3 apps) pic.twitter.com/7oo2n77Bis — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 25, 2018

The 24-year-old Englishman joined the Toffees in the hope of securing European football, something that has not come to fruition this term due to their slow start under former manager Ronald Koeman.

And despite Everton's long-term objectives being that of breaking into the top six, as well as possessing the monetary firepower from Farhad Moshiri to do so, the attraction of one of Spain's biggest clubs as well as Champions League football may be too much for Pickford to turn down.





England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to feature the Wearsider from the outset in Russia this summer. However, with the lack of Three Lions players currently plying their trade abroad, the possibility of being overlooked by opting to leave the Premier League for LaLiga will fall into the Toffees man's mind.