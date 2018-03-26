Watford Legend & Ex-England Boss Graham Taylor to Be Commemorated With Vicarage Road Statue

Former Watford manager and club legend Graham Taylor OBE is to soon have his own statue erected at Vicarage Road, to 'recognise his unparalleled achievements' with the Hornets.

Having passed away in January 2017, Taylor is widely regarded as Watford's greatest ever manager.

During his decade-long first spell at the club, Taylor achieved remarkable success, guiding the Hornets all the way up from the Fourth Division (now League Two) to the First Division (now the Premier League) in only five years.

He transformed the Hertfordshire-based club into a top flight team, much to the delight of the Watford faithful and then club owner Elton John - with whom he struck up a particularly special relationship.

According to the club's official website, the proposed statue has been commissioned by the club to 'recognise his unparalleled achievements' and the unveiling will take place on Saturday August 4, 2018.

A statement on the club's website reads: "Led by Rita Taylor, Graham’s family have paid regular visits to see the sculpture taking shape – having last year chosen the craftsman to undertake this highly-skilled piece of work.

"Further details about this very special home matchday will be announced in due course, along with other elements of the Hornets’ 2018/19 pre-season schedule."

Following ten years at Watford, Taylor left to take over Aston Villa, with whom he won promotion to the First Division. He also managed England and Wolves, before taking on second stints at both Watford and Villa.