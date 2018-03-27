Monaco Contact Manchester United Midfielder Regarding Summer Transfer Move

A report from France has claimed that Monaco have contacted Marouane Fellaini over a potential summer transfer.

The Belgian international has only started in three of United's 30 Premier League games this season after falling down the pecking order in Jose Mourinho's side, and is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of this season.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It looks increasingly unlikely that he will be offered a new contract, with a number of clubs now reportedly set to contact the midfielder regarding a potential move.

Monaco look set to lose out on retaining their Ligue 1 title to last year's runners up PSG, and with the current champions set to lose more of their star players in the summer - such as Thomas Lemar - they are now planning ahead and looking for replacements, GFFN has claimed they have made a move for Fellaini.

The Daily Mail also claims Fellaini is in Monaco's sights, but they are likely the face some tough competition to sign the midfielder - including from their fierce rivals PSG and Turkish side Besiktas, who have been been linked with the former Everton man for a number of months.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Fellaini has spent five seasons at Old Trafford since his £27m move in 2013 and has enjoyed a successful time at the club, winning an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League.

He looks set to feature in Belgium's World Cup campaign this summer and many clubs across Europe will likely be keeping a close eye on his developing situation.

Fellaini will look to finish the season strongly with Manchester United, who after crashing out of the champions League will now be looking to secure second place in the Premier League and progress through the later stages of the FA Cup.