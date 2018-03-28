Chelsea Reportedly Eyeing Up Summer Move for Long-Term Arsenal Target Kalidou Koulibaly

Premier League champions Chelsea are believed to be considering a summer bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, despite reported interest from rivals Arsenal.

The 26-year old has put in a series of impressive performances in Serie A this season, helping Gli Azzurri put together an impressive title challenge in which they trail leaders Juventus by just two points.

The Senegal international is reportedly a top target for a host of leading European clubs, with Manchester United and Arsenal previously credited with an interest in capturing his signature. Now, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, via SportWitness, Chelsea have joined the race to sign the defender at the end of the season.

Koulibaly is believed to have a €70m release clause in his Napoli contract, a fee the Italian giants are expected to demand in full. The Blues are understood to be willing to meet that valuation, though any move for him is believed to be conditional on the future of Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Italian's position at Stamford Bridge is far from secure, with Chelsea faltering in their quest to retain their Premier League crown. Conte is understood to be a target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be considering replacing Unai Emery after another poor showing in this season's Champions League.

He has also been linked in recent weeks with the Bayern Munich job, with the Bavarians needing to appoint a replacement for the retiring Jupp Heynckes in the summer.