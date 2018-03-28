Everton Eye Huge Staff Overhaul in Summer With Sam Allardyce & Steve Walsh in the Firing Line

Everton are preparing to undergo a massive restructuring off-the-field as well as on it when the 2017/18 campaign draws to a close.

The Toffees have had an underwhelming season, to put it lightly, and according to the Mirror majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is set to ring the changes behind the scenes as he looks to finally make Everton a force to be reckoned with.

Top of his list of priorities is reportedly replacing Sam Allardyce in the dugout, with the 63-year-old failing to convince the Blues' fanbase and the club's board that he is the right man to take them forward.

Allardyce has completed his task of keeping Everton in the Premier League after they hit the magical 40-point mark with the 2-1 win over Stoke 10 days ago, but his tactical plans and reputation have not managed to get Evertonians onside.

Allardyce can expect a big payoff from the reported £6m 18-month deal he penned last November, and rumours have begun swirling around that Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca is being lined up to replace him at Goodison Park.

The Portuguese boss has become renowned for his attacking philosophy in Ukraine and is the name on the lips of Evertonians who wish to see a young, talented and hungry manager brought in to usher in a new era in L4.



Meanwhile, director of football Steve Walsh's position is also under review after his highly inconsistent success in the transfer market over the past two seasons.

The successes of the likes of Idrissa Gueye and Jordan Pickford have been outweighed by huge disappointments in signings such as Sandro Ramirez and Ashley Williams, and speculation over his future is rife.

Everton are believed to have spoken to PSV sporting director Marcel Brands about taking up residence in Walsh' position at the end of this term thanks to his success in making PSV a dominant force in the Netherlands with his transfer acquisitions.

Those two moves, coupled with an overhaul of the club's scouting and coaching staff, will hopefully put Everton in a better position to compete on the field, and chairman Bill Kenwright is said to back any proposal by Moshiri to conduct a wide ranging overturn of staff on Merseyside.

