'He'll Have to Settle for 3rd Place': Brazil Legend Feels Neymar Can't Compete With Ronaldo & Messi

Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has claimed that fellow countryman Neymar will never win the Ballon d'Or while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still 'in form'.

Carlos supported Neymar's decision to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, but he does not believe the move improved his chances of winning the prestigious world's best player award.

Speaking to France Football, via EuroSport, Carlos stated: "I think he did well to sign at PSG. To be the best in the world he had to leave Barca because there is [Lionel] Messi.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"Even if he must be aware that, as long as Messi and Ronaldo are in form, he will have to settle for third place."





Neymar has had an impressive start to his PSG career, scoring 28 goals and providing 16 assists in all competitions this season. However, due to his recent injury keeping him out of the rest of the season, it is unlikely that he will be in contention for the next Ballon d'Or, as Messi and Ronaldo have continue to impress.

Messi has 37 goals in 43 games this season, and Ronaldo, despite beginning the season with poor scoring form, has 38 goals in 37.

This sort of goalscoring prowess is difficult for anyone to compete with, and has led to the two dominating the Ballon d'Or award for the past decade.