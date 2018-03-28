Incoming Barcelona Star Arthur Reveals 'Wanting to Meet' Lionel Messi Influenced Transfer

Brazilian midfielder Arthur has revealed how his decision to join Barcelona was made partly because he just "wanted to meet" Lionel Messi.

The 21-year-old currently plays for Brazilian side Grêmio but a move to the Camp Nou will be completed either this summer or next January, depending on when the Barcelona hierarchy exercises their purchase option.

Arthur, a reigning Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana winner with Grêmio, was full of praise for Barcelona's Messi ahead of his move and even admitted that he wanted to ask the Argentina star is he was from Earth.

"Messi is Messi. The first thing I want to ask when I meet him is 'Are you from this planet?'" Arthur said, as quoted by AS. "This weighed on my decision, he's a guy I wanted to meet."





Last week, Arthur revealed how some of his international teammates who have ties to Barcelona also influenced his decision ahead of his move to the Camp Nou.

The Grêmio star claimed that former Blaugrana winger Neymar, along with the recently acquired Philippe Coutinho, talked up a move to Catalonia whilst away on international duty with the Seleção.

"I asked Neymar about Barcelona and he only had good things to say, he recommended me to join the club," Arthur revealed last week.





"I also spoke with Coutinho who told me that it was a wonderful city and an excellent club to play for."