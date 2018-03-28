Jurgen Klopp's Agent Admits Liverpool Manager Would Be a 'Good Fit' for Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be a 'good fit' for Bayern Munich as the reigning Bundesliga champions continue to search for a new permanent boss. That is the belief of his long time agent Marc Kosicke, who also assured Reds fans that Klopp is going nowhere.

Bayern have been without a long-term managerial plan since sacking Carlo Ancelotti in September and persuading 72-year-old former boss Jupp Heynckes, who guided the club an historic, league, cup and Champions League treble in 2012/13, to come out of retirement.

But with Heynckes expected to once again step down at the end of the season, the Bavarian giants need a successor and have been heavily linked with Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and (to a slightly lesser extent, Klopp.

Klopp has previously shown his ability to win the Bundesliga after guiding an exciting young Borussia Dortmund to back-to-back title wins in 2010/11 and 2011/12. He also took his team to the Champions League final in 2013 where they were narrowly beaten by Bayern.

And Kosicke actually thinks that the 50-year-old would do a 'very good job' at the Allianz Arena.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

"Coaching one of the big clubs in Europe isn't something that is unattractive, but everything has to suit," the agent explained to German outlet Sport1.

"Jurgen isn't too big for Bayern Munich and Bayern Munich isn't too big for him. He definitely could do a very good job there," he added, before declaring Klopp's commitment to Liverpool.

"Bayern and Klopp would be a good fit, but it isn't something that is an option at the moment. Yes, Bayern are looking for a coach in the summer, but Jurgen has a long contract. At the moment, Jurgen isn't thinking about coaching another club than the Reds."