Sergio Ramos Hails Isco's Impacts For Club & Country Stating Zinedine Zidane Trusts the Attacker

Sergio Ramos has reiterated Isco's impact at both club and international level, following his impressive hat trick during Spain's 6-1 demolition of Argentina.

The Spaniards were unforgiving during their friendly at the Wanda Metropolitano with goals from Diego Costa, Thiago, Iago Aspas along with Isco's hat trick securing a famous win.

Having seemingly fallen out of favour at Real Madrid making just 18 appearances this season, Isco will be especially happy with his performance. After the game, the midfielder admitted to Marca (via ESPN) that playing for the international team "gives him life".

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Many saw this as Isco dealing a low blow to club manager Zinedine Zidane who has rarely featured Isco in his starting lineup this season. However speaking to AS Football after the game, club captain Ramos reiterated Isco's influence in Madrid and that Zidane as well as his teammates trust him.

He said: "I do not know if he has expressed himself badly, I have not listened to him, but Isco is a great player and both Zizou and Lopetegui have trusted and trusted him, for me he is a very important player in Madrid and the National Team.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"We are different players in the team and in the National Team, there are many nuances that make you change, you do not play in the same way, you enjoy football and life. the decisions it deems convenient."

Isco will be hoping his recent international display was enough to catch the eye of Zidane once again as he bids to finish the La Liga season strongly and secure his place in Spain's World Cup squad.