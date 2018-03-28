Toni Kroos Claims Germany Are 'Not as Good' as They Think After Humbling Brazil Loss

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos believes that the German national team's defeat to Brazil on Tuesday can be a much needed wake up call ahead of the FIFA World Cup, claiming that some players buy into the hype surrounding Die Mannschaft's chances in Russia.

Germany suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Seleção, with Gabriel Jesus' first half header creeping over the line despite the best efforts to keep it out from goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Despite having better in-game stats across the board that their South American opponents, Germany never looked overly threatening and AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson was a passenger for most of the match.

After the full time whistle, Real Madrid's Kroos said that Brazil proved that the German national team are not as good as some people claim, even insinuating that some players believe Die Mannschaft are better than their performances have shown.

"Brazil showed us that we are not as good as everyone always says and as some of us maybe think we are," Kroos told ZDF (via Focus).

💬 Head coach, #Löw: "We made too many simple mistakes and it was too easy for Brazil. Every single player can obviously play better." #DieMannschaft #GERBRA pic.twitter.com/7tDlX3GasW — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 27, 2018

Germany had shown great character earlier in the international break to rescue a draw with Spain. Valencia striker Rodrigo had put La Furia Roja into an early lead before Thomas Müller scored a wonder goal just before half time.

However, Joachim Löw's side are now without a win since October 8. Die Mannschaft have two more international friendlies, against Austria and Saudi Arabia, before the start of the World Cup this summer.