Italian Report Claims Inter Owners Are Eager to Sell But Can't Find Buyers For €600m Club

Reports from Italy have claimed that Inter owners Suning Group are eager to sell the club as soon as possible, but are struggling to find a buyer for the €600m-valued Serie A giants.

As reported by Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, via Football Italia, Suning Group's relationship with the Inter supporters is breaking down rapidly, with their lack of European football and struggles to comply with Financial Fair Play leading the owners to reign back their spending considerably.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Suning Group bought Inter in the summer of 2016, and own just under three quarters of the club's shares. President Erick Thohir owns the remaining shares of the club, but has limited influence on daily operations. With Inter again failing to mount a title challenge this season, fans of I Nerazzurri are becoming increasingly frustrated with their fortunes.

Despite a blistering start to the season (going undefeated in their first 16 matches, winning 12), Inter have been unable to turn their lack of European competition to their advantage - having seen Napoli and Juventus surge to the top of the table despite their more congested fixture lists. I Nerazzurri are currently fourth in the table, and will be desperate to qualify for next season's Champions League competition. Doing so will surely improve the club's value and attract more suitors to lodge bids.

Meanwhile, Inter are believed to preparing to go toe-to-toe with Juventus in the battle to sign River Plate's highly rated starlet Marcelo Saracchi. The 19-year-old full-back is starting to blossom into a quality player, and both Serie A sides are eager to secure his services. But the fact the player is still without a passport could prove problematic for interested parties.