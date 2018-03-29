VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe Sparks Rant From Olivier Giroud During Interview With French Reporters

Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud was left quite flustered during an interview with French journalists after someone else caught their attention.

The former Arsenal man was speaking after France's 3-1 win over Russia on Tuesday and "flipped out", via Birmingham Mail, at reporters while they questioned him.

Giroud had been dropped in favour of Kylian Mbappe, who scored a brace against the Russians, so he was possibly sick of the sight of the youngster. The reporters, however, were not and the Chelsea forward would notice their eyes shift towards his compatriot while he walked past.

📹Quand Olivier Giroud se vexe et montre son agacement quand des journalistes s'intéressent au passage de Mbappé dans son dos pendant qu'il était en train de leur répondre 😳

“You want to see him? Go see him then!” Giroud told them before storming off. He returned to the mics after one of the reporters said: “No, no, no. I talk to you, OK?” prompting him to continue on with the interview.

Giroud is known for being a little jealous of fellow strikers, having snubbed Alexandre Lacazette during a goal celebration back at Arsenal after the forward joined from Lyon last summer.