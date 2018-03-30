Arsenal Duo Set to Return While Defender Faces Late Assessment Ahead of Stoke Clash

Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsey and Ainsley Maitland-Niles look as though they'll be fit in time to face Stoke this weekend, whilst Sead Kolasinac is unlikely to make the cut having suffered a knee injury earlier on in the week.

The Premier League finally returns on Saturday after yet another dull international break (at least, from an English perspective), and everyone is raring to go as the season enters the final quarter.

Well, not quite everyone. Many teams have suffered injury knocks over the last week or so during the international break, but for Arsenal fans will be glad to hear the latest news coming out of the London Colney camp ahead of their tie with Stoke this weekend.

According to injury data analyst Ben Dinnery, both Aaron Ramsey (who didn't make Ryan Giggs' international squad due to his setback) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could feature on Saturday afternoon having overcome respective knocks.

Aaron Ramsey returned to the training pitches this week. Maitland-Niles has shaken off a minor knock. Kolasinac will be assessed after he was forced off with a knee injury on Tuesday. #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 29, 2018

However, there is one sour apple amongst the bunch. Sead Kolasinac may not make it back in time to host Stoke. The Bosnian was forced off the pitch whilst on international duty on Tuesday, and is set to be assessed by the Gunners medical team ahead of the match.

In the closing stages of a rather poor campaign at the Emirates, Arsenal are slumped in sixth place, and sit eight points behind Chelsea in fifth. Arsene Wenger's men will be relying on slip ups from the teams ahead of them if they have any hope of making the top four this term, but it appears that another season of Europe League football is on the cards.