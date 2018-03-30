James Rodríguez 'Happy' to Stay at Bayern Munich Despite Premier League Interest

James Rodríguez has claimed that he would reject Premier League move in favour of staying at Bayern Munich.

The 26-year-old is currently nine months in to a two-year loan at the Bundesliga champions and has told the Sun that he is enjoying life at Bayern Munich and dreams of having a 'great World Cup'.

Rodriguez rose to prominence when he set the World Cup alight with his performances back in 2014, alerting Europe's biggest clubs to his ability.

The midfielder, who was then plying his trade with Monaco, subsequently joined Real Madrid on a six-year contract. However, he struggled to settle in the starting XI and has since joined Bayern Munich in a £35m loan.

"At Bayern I'm fine, I'm good at Bayern," he said after Colombia's 0-0 draw with Australia earlier this week. "In France (at Monaco) I was playing, now at Bayern I'm always playing and I think that's good to arrive (at the World Cup) with a good rhythm.

"What the not-so-good moments gave me at Real Madrid, I think they helped me grow. With time you learn to be calmer. I always want to be good, but with the time you also learn to be calm."

With this summer's World Cup in Russia fast approaching, James claims he has rediscovered the form he was in four years ago, because he is playing regularly in the Bundesliga.

He added: "I'm at the same level I was. I played well because in that year I was playing regularly too. You always dream to have a great World Cup. I hope that will be the case."