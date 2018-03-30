Leicester City Take Highly-Rated Dutch Teenager on Trial After Manchester United Spell

Leicester City have taken Dutch youngster Sam van Huffel on trial, per the Leicester Mercury.

The youngster currently plays for Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag, but began training with the Foxes this Monday. He is said to have previously trained with Manchester United and is also due a trial at Chelsea after his spell with the former Premier League champions.

Van Huffel, who has played 11 matches for ADO Den Haag's Under-21s, delivering three assists, is yet to play for the first team. He did make the bench for a 2-0 win over VVV-Venlo back in October, however.

The Foxes sent scouts to a match against RKC Waalwijk earlier this month, in which Van Huffel contributed one of his three assists, helping his team to a 3-2 win.

The player has been offered a professional contract by the Dutch side, yet it is understood that he would prefer a move away, hence the trials in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old could find himself a deal in England's top flight if he does impress during the trial period. And with the King Power side keen to beef up their midfield, a really good showing could land him a first-team spot eventually.

Of course, things would be much harder at Chelsea, a side notoriously difficult for youngsters to break into. Antonio Conte, however, has facilitated the emergence of young Danish defender Andreas Christensen this season, while the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi have also been given opportunities.