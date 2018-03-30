Report: Former England Captain Ray Wilkins in Critical Condition in Hospital

Former England captain Ray Wilkins is reportedly in the hospital in critical condition.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 30, 2018

Former England captain Ray Wilkins is in the hospital in critical condition, British media reports

His wife, Jackie, told the Daily Mirror that the 61-year-old is in an induced coma following cardiac arrest, which led to a fall. She added the situation is "very bad."

He made 84 appearances for England, captaining 10 times, between 1976–1986. 

Wilkins played for Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan throughout his career. He also played for Paris Saint Germain, the Glasgow Rangers and the Queen's Park Rangers.

He won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983 and the Scottish league title with the Rangers in 1989.

Teams started sending out support through Twitter once they heard the news. 

After his playing career, Wilkins managed Jordan, the Queen's Park Rangers and Fulham in addition to other assistant coaching jobs. 

He's worked as a commentator as well. 

 

 

