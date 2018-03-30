West Ham to Make 2nd Attempt to Sign Russian Hotshot Striker in Bid to Smooth Things Over With Fans

West Ham are eyeing a move for Russia and Krasnodar striker Fyodor Smolov in the hopes of patching things up with disgruntled supporters.

The Hammers and their fans have been at odds over certain policies as of late and tensions boiled over during their 3-0 loss to Burnley earlier this month, with the home support turning on the board and owners in massive protest.

Co-chairman David Sullivan, who has since taken a back seat in transfer affairs will still attempt to placate fans with a move for the Russia captain, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers did try to land the striker during the last transfer window, but turned their attention elsewhere after failing to meet Krasnodar's valuation.

Smolov is also said to have his heart set on moving to the Premier League, but French club Marseille are also reported as having a keen interest in signing him and could cause the Irons some trouble if reports are to be believed.

The Mail claim that Mark McKay, the agent who helped West Ham seal a deal for Dimitri Payet, has reached out to Smolov's agent German Tkachenko and is looking to have things tied up before the World Cup.

Tkachenko previously revealed that the player was ready to listen to offers last summer, but remained put because no one wanted to pay what his club were asking.

"Fedor was ready to explore transfer options in the summer due to several reasons, but we always said that we will respectfully accept any decision that Krasnodar officials make," he said.

"As it turned out, these offers weren't aligned with Krasnodar owner's financial requirements and, in our opinion, market value of the player. Because of that, we fully understand Krasnodar's decision."

The striker, who has scored 16 goals for club and country this season, is now valued around £13m.