Zinedine Zidane has placed his future into the hands of Florentino Perez after revealing his desires to remain Real Madrid boss.

The 45-year-old had previously remained coy regarding what next season could hold for him, increasing speculation that the Frenchman could be spending his last few months at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, while speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Los Blancos' Saturday afternoon trip to Las Palmas, the former midfielder insisted he wishes to remain at the helm next term, but knows it's the results that will decide his fate.

"Yes, I would still like to stay as coach of Real Madrid", Zidane said. "Things depend on the results, it has not changed, it will not change, it is the requirement of this club, and I accept it.

"I've been here 18 years; I know how Real Madrid functions. I do what I like doing, I do it thoroughly and if the question is, do you want to continue? Then yes I will continue. I do not feel tired, not at all."

Despite winning back to back Champions League trophies and being crowned kings of Spain last season, this year has seen a remarkable fall from grace for the capital outfit.

A limp defense of their league title, a shock exit to Leganes in the Copa del Rey and a slow start in Europe which saw them beaten by eventual group winners Tottenham Hotspur put Zidane's position in doubt.

However, a recent resurgence in league form which has seen them close the gap on second-placed Atletico Madrid to just four points, and a Champions League quarterfinal showdown with Juventus to come in midweek means a dramatic turnaround is still plausible.

But before any of that, Los Blancos must overcome relegation-threatened Las Palmas, and by doing so could temporarily reduce the deficit to Atleti to just a single point ahead of the Madrid derby next weekend.

"We hope to take second place, little by little", Zidane added. "Of course we have our minds on Tuesday, but tomorrow we have a match and to execute on Tuesday, we have to execute well tomorrow."