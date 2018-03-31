Two of Serie A's most in-form teams go head-to-head in Turin when Juventus hosts AC Milan on Saturday.

Juventus's lead over Napoli is down to two points after a surprise draw vs. SPAL before the international break, and the hosts will be wary of looking ahead to a midweek Champions League quarterfinal showdown vs. Real Madrid.

AC Milan has surged under manager Gennaro Gattuso and is unbeaten in 10 straight league matches, going 8-0-2 in that time. The Rossoneri are up to sixth place, five points behind rival Inter for the league's last Champions League spot.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Connect

