Man City Fans on Twitter React to News That Key Man Could Miss Champions League Clash

By 90Min
March 31, 2018

Sergio Aguero's fitness for Manchester City's crunch clash with Liverpool in midweek still looks in doubt, with conflicting reports about his potential availability. 

Aguero has been in great form for the Citizens this season, netting 30 goals in 36 appearances for the club. So far this campaign, the Argentina international has helped his side win the Carabao Cup and reach the quarter finals on the Champions League. Manchester City are also top of the Premier League table.

Image by James Markovic

However, the striker missed the international break with a knee injury and now there are fears he may not recover in time for the Liverpool game on Wednesday. 


According to the Twitter account of journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, the 29-year-old will definitely miss the league game against Everton on Saturday and could also be out of Wednesday's Champions League clash - although Pep Guardiola contradicted him in a press conference just hours later. 

On Friday he wrote: "Kun Aguero won't be available against Everton. He is feeling much better but they decide in the training of this morning to wait and won't risk until he is 100% fit. He is doubt for Liverpool game (now is more % that he won't play than yes), but depends on the evolution this days."

Manchester City fans on Twitter haven't taken the news too well, as some are either upset or they are refusing to believe he won't make the clash with Liverpool. Here's what some of them said on Twitter



