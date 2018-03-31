Real Madrid & Barcelona Eyeing Up £100m Move for Man City Star Raheem Sterling

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as the England international moves into the final two years of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Whilst the Premier League leaders are hell bent on tying up the 23-year-old with a bumper new deal, Sterling's impressive performances this season - 20 goals in 37 appearances - have gained the attention of the two Spanish giants who are both eager to add emerging youth into their forward lines.

Image by Joanna Durkan

According to the Telegraph, Pep Guardiola fears he is about to face a fierce battle for Sterling's signature, with some of the continent's biggest clubs taking a keen interest ahead of the World Cup.

Whilst City are determined to offer an extended deal, the 23-year-old's valuation could soar further should he star for England during the World Cup in the summer, ensuring the runaway league leaders are likely to push to complete a deal as soon as possible to combat the interest from La Liga.

Sterling will join Real Madrid. But not the next transfer window. — . (@DamagingDanilo) March 29, 2018

Sterling's value has soared under Guardiola, with the young England star finally making good on his prodigious talent and adding end product to his potential.

With the interest of both Barcelona and Real Madrid - who are expect to undertake an overhaul of their squad in the summer - no doubt on his radar, Sterling will have a lot to think about as he ponders his next career move.