Barcelona scored twice in as many minutes late on to secure an unlikely draw against Sevilla, preserving their unbeaten record in La Liga.

Sevilla surged into the lead through strikes from Franco Vasquez and Luis Muriel, and while Barcelona seemed bereft of ideas throughout the game, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi stepped up to grab a vital draw for Ernesto Valverde's men.

Suarez went close early on, testing Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico from close range as Barcelona started brightly, the Uruguayan sliding his second shot past the post moments later.

A heartbreaking draw at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán but a performance to be proud of in Seville

Sergi Roberto had to be alert to block twice from Sevilla attackers as the hosts grew into the game, winning a succession of corners before Luis Muriel nodded wide from point blank range. The Colombian should have scored moments later but somehow put his effort wide of the post.

Joaquin Correa soon went close, arriving perfectly to connect with a cross but inexplicably nodding wide with the goal at his mercy.

Sevilla's excellent start was rewarded in the 36th minute as the home side took the lead. The unmarked Vasquez finished off an exquisite move, slotting home after good work on the flank from Correa.

Barca could have equalised as Gerard Pique arrived at the back stick but good defending ensured the ball cannoned off the Spaniard and behind for a goal kick. The visitors looked short on ideas without Lionel Messi, who was left out of the starting XI due to injury concerns.

Just as the Argentinian was warming up, Sevilla took a firm stranglehold on the game, as Muriel tucked home on the rebound after Marc Andre ter Stegen blocked an initial shot. Moments later, Gerard Pique made a heroic clearance off the line before Jesus Navas blazed over.

Messi's introduction gave Barcelona expected added attacking impetus but they became stretched as the game wore on, with Sevilla spurning several counter-attacking chances to seal the result.

Messi found pockets of space but struggled to create clearcut chances, notably firing comfortably wide after creating an angle to shoot.

Lionel Messi has now scored in each of his last seven games for Barcelona.



To the rescue. 💫 pic.twitter.com/TLklaqYkHq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 31, 2018

Barcelona had plenty of late possession as they eyed two late goals to maintain their unbeaten league season, and hit the post through Ivan Rakitic's glanced header before pulling one back moments later.

Suarez, largely ineffectual throughout the game, slammed athletically into the roof of the net to give Barcelona hope of an unlikely draw.

And, incredibly, Barcelona drew level mere seconds later, as Messi curled home from outside the box from Coutinho's cutback to secure an incredible draw.

Sevilla XI: Rico, Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero, N'Zonzi, Banega, Navas, Vasquez, Navas, Muriel.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Paulinho, Rakitic, Iniesta, Dembele, Suarez, Coutinho.