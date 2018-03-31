Troy Deeney Insists Watford Spell Isn't Over Yet as Talisman Opens Up Over Hornets Legacy

Troy Deeney has claimed that his work with Watford is not over yet and has vowed to help the club continue its steady progression on and off the field.

The Hornets captain spoke to the Watford Observer about his time in Hertfordshire and whether he ever saw himself heading off into the sunset whenever the time feels right.

Deeney has been the face of Watford for many seasons now and still commands respect from fans and players alike, but he knows full well that he won't remain at Vicarage Road forever and stated that he would leave with his head held high when that time arrived.

🗣️ | “It's been tough but very enjoyable”@T_Deeney gives an insight into what happens at #watfordfc training during an international break.



See the full interview including the skipper's preview of tomorrow's clash with #afcb ⤵️https://t.co/cAWc3kK67z pic.twitter.com/UzAtgjK9c4 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 30, 2018

The striker said: “I am still playing and have no intention of leaving any time soon, so we will keep going and see how big we can grow. When my time is right, as I have always said, I will shake hands with the owner with mutual respect.”

Deeney was linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion last summer, and it seems that was a bullet dodged given how the Baggies have fared this term.

Think my mum got a photo with @T_Deeney Absolutely gutted. Mind you. Me and him got smashed at the awards night so I win. Ha — Harrison Knight (@HarryKnight92) March 30, 2018

The goalscorer, still only 29 years of age, is at the peak of his powers right now and people will start to question when his body has started giving up on him from here on out.

Deeney, however, thinks that when he looks back on what he achieved at Watford he'll be proud of having helped the one-time mid-table Championship outfit cement themselves in the Premier League.

He said: “Legacy is for other people to talk about when I have finished. My legacy at the club will be made bigger because everybody saw my mistakes and saw me grow alongside the club, it has always been a parallel.



Troy Deeney has been involved in five goals in three previous league appearances against Bournemouth for Watford at Vicarage Road (four goals, one assist), netting a hat-trick in August 2013.#watfordfc pic.twitter.com/kRR44VGMzf — WD18 (@WD18fans) March 30, 2018

“When I came I think we finished 15th or 16th in the Championship and we had a lot of young players in the team like Dale Bennett and Piero Mingoia. You could argue they wouldn’t have been playing if we had a proper budget.

“To look at it now, we are 11th in the Premier League and I have been a huge part of that and contributed massively. That would be very good in most people’s books.

@T_Deeney thank you so much for taking time out from your meal to have selfies with my two daughters at The Grove last night. We were there celebrating my Mum and Dad’s 50th Wedding Anniversary. Thank you and good luck today. COYHs — Andy Vincent (@vinniethehornet) March 31, 2018

(You may also be interested in Watford Set to Place Huge Price Tag on Liverpool & Arsenal Target Abdoulaye Doucoure)



“This is my club and that is why I am so outspoken about it when we lose. I am the face of the club, so when we lose it is Troy’s fault and when we win it is Troy’s fault.

“It is one of those things where you have to take the rough with the smooth and generally I take it quite well. I am just happy to be playing. I have the best job in the world and there is only so much I can get angry about.”